Ella Devereux to join Health Service Journal from Nursing Times

By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
Health Service Journal has appointed Ella Devereux as a correspondent, starting in September. Ella was previously a senior reporter at Nursing Times where she worked for three and a half years.

