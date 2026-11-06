Matt Kenyon announced as Head of Studio for City A.M.
City A.M has appointed Matt Kenyon as head of studios to focus on leading the video and audio function, this includes developing podcasts, explainer videos and social content. Matt previously served as digital editor.
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Matt Kenyon
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City A.M.
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