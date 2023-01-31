Melania Hidalgo has joined CBS News’ London Bureau
CBS News‘ London Bureau has appointed Melania Hidalgo as news desk editor.
Melania joined from her assistant producer role at CNBC in January, and has also previously served as an editorial assistant at People in New York City.
Melania can be found tweeting @melania_hidalgo.
