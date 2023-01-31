 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Melania Hidalgo has joined CBS News’ London Bureau

CBS Interactive
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

CBS News‘ London Bureau has appointed Melania Hidalgo as news desk editor.

Melania joined from her assistant producer role at CNBC in January, and has also previously served as an editorial assistant at People in New York City.

Melania can be found tweeting @melania_hidalgo.

CBS News CNBC (EMEA) Melania Hidalgo

