News / National and Regional Press

Mojo Abidi joins Channel 4 News as specialist multimedia producer

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News has appointed Mojo Abidi as specialist multimedia producer. She will be primarily working on Channel 4 News’ TikTok channel, creating video content aimed at young people and is looking for stories with a youth focus or that may be of interest to younger audiences.

Mojo joins from ITV News where she worked as a presenter and producer on The Rundown. She can be found tweeting @MojoAbidi.

Channel 4 News Mojo Abidi

