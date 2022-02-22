Mojo Abidi joins Channel 4 News as specialist multimedia producer
Channel 4 News has appointed Mojo Abidi as specialist multimedia producer. She will be primarily working on Channel 4 News’ TikTok channel, creating video content aimed at young people and is looking for stories with a youth focus or that may be of interest to younger audiences.
Mojo joins from ITV News where she worked as a presenter and producer on The Rundown. She can be found tweeting @MojoAbidi.
