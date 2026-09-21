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News / National and Regional Press

Newsquest appoints editors in Dorset and Somerset

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Milly Vincent as editor of the Dorset Echo and Jessica Chaffey as editor of the Somerset County Gazette, effective 28 September.

Milly moves from her current role as editor of the Somerset County Gazette and will also oversee titles including the Bridport News, Sidmouth Herald and Falmouth Packet. She will be succeeded by Jessica, currently chief reporter and assistant editor at the Somerset County Gazette. Jessica will also oversee titles including the Weston Mercury, Bridgwater Mercury and Chard & Ilminster News.

Dorset Echo Jessica Chaffey Milly Vincent Somerset County Gazette

Recent news related to Bridgwater Mercury, Bridport & Lyme Regis News, Chard & Ilminster News, Dorset Echo, Sidmouth Herald, Somerset County Gazette, The Packet Series (Falmouth) or Weston Mercury

Toby Granville returns to Bournemouth Daily Echo as editor

Charlie Watts joins Newsquest

Darren Slade to leave group business editor role

Diarmuid MacDonagh promoted to new role at Newsquest

Michael Taylor to join the Dorset Echo

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  • Jessica Chaffey
  • Milly Vincent
  • Bridgwater Mercury
    3 contacts
  • Bridport & Lyme Regis News
    1 contacts
  • Chard & Ilminster News
    4 contacts
  • Dorset Echo
    9 contacts
  • Sidmouth Herald
    3 contacts
  • Somerset County Gazette
    9 contacts
  • The Packet Series (Falmouth)
    5 contacts
  • Weston Mercury
    5 contacts
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