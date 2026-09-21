Newsquest appoints editors in Dorset and Somerset

Newsquest has appointed Milly Vincent as editor of the Dorset Echo and Jessica Chaffey as editor of the Somerset County Gazette, effective 28 September.

Milly moves from her current role as editor of the Somerset County Gazette and will also oversee titles including the Bridport News, Sidmouth Herald and Falmouth Packet. She will be succeeded by Jessica, currently chief reporter and assistant editor at the Somerset County Gazette. Jessica will also oversee titles including the Weston Mercury, Bridgwater Mercury and Chard & Ilminster News.