Toby Granville returns to Bournemouth Daily Echo as editor
Newsquest has appointed Toby Granville as editor of the Bournemouth Daily Echo, starting 1 June. He will also serve as regional editor of Newsquest’s South Coast titles which include the Southern Daily Echo, Dorset Echo and The Argus (Brighton), as well as weekly titles the Hampshire Chronicle, Falmouth Packet and Somerset County Gazette. In this newly created position, Toby will lead the publisher’s drive for AI in the South Coast region, trialling new tools to strengthen local reporting and audience engagement.
Toby has been working as editorial development director at Newsquest for the last 12 years, and prior to this was group editor of the Bournemouth Echo and Dorset Echo.
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Toby Granville
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Bournemouth Daily Echo
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Dorset Echo
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Hampshire Chronicle
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Somerset County Gazette
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Southern Daily Echo
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The Argus (Brighton)
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The Packet Series (Falmouth)
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