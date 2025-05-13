 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alan Formby-Jackson Joins Teesdale Mercury As Editor

Teesdale Mercury
By Christina Pirilla
10 hours ago
Teesdale Mercury has appointed Alan Formby-Jackson as editor.

Alan previously worked at Newsquest as a regional print production editor for Hampshire, Dorset and the South West, working on titles including the Southern Daily Echo and Isle of Wight County Press.

