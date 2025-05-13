Alan Formby-Jackson Joins Teesdale Mercury As Editor
Teesdale Mercury has appointed Alan Formby-Jackson as editor.
Alan previously worked at Newsquest as a regional print production editor for Hampshire, Dorset and the South West, working on titles including the Southern Daily Echo and Isle of Wight County Press.
Recent news related to Isle of Wight County Press, Southern Daily Echo or Teesdale Mercury
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alan Formby-Jackson
-
Isle of Wight County Press
6 contacts
-
Southern Daily Echo
13 contacts
-
Teesdale Mercury
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story