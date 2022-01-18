 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Pascale Davies joins Euronews as Tech Reporter

euronews
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Euronews has appointed Pascale Davies as tech reporter. She will focus on writing about the latest tech around the world, but also with a focus on Europe, that may change the way we live in the future. Coverage spans health tech, the metaverse, blockchain, mobility, home and money. Part of her role also involves covering the big tech conferences and also doing moderations. Pascale is keen to hear from tech companies on what they are working on.

 

