Pascale Davies joins Euronews as Tech Reporter
Euronews has appointed Pascale Davies as tech reporter. She will focus on writing about the latest tech around the world, but also with a focus on Europe, that may change the way we live in the future. Coverage spans health tech, the metaverse, blockchain, mobility, home and money. Part of her role also involves covering the big tech conferences and also doing moderations. Pascale is keen to hear from tech companies on what they are working on.
