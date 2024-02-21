Promotion for Alicia Kelly at Newsquest
Newsquest has appointed Alicia Kelly as editor of Bromsgrove Advertiser, Redditch & Alcester Advertiser, Shuttle (Kidderminster), Stourbridge News and the Halesowen and Dudley News.
Alicia will also continue serving as deputy regional editor of various Worcestershire and Gloucestershire titles, including Berrow’s Worcester Journal, Evesham & Cotswold Journal, Malvern Gazette & Ledbury Reporter and Stroud News & Journal. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @aliciakellyWN.
