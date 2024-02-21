 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Alicia Kelly at Newsquest

Newsquest
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
Newsquest has appointed Alicia Kelly as editor of Bromsgrove Advertiser, Redditch & Alcester Advertiser, Shuttle (Kidderminster), Stourbridge News and the Halesowen and Dudley News.

Alicia will also continue serving as deputy regional editor of various Worcestershire and Gloucestershire titles, including Berrow’s Worcester Journal, Evesham & Cotswold Journal, Malvern Gazette & Ledbury Reporter and Stroud News & Journal. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @aliciakellyWN.

