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News / Consumer

Promotion for Ellie Donnell at SquareMeal

By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

SquareMeal has promoted Ellie Donnell from managing editor to head of content. Ellie oversees end-to-end content production across all digital channels while leading a team of editors and executives across the website, social networks and newsletter.

Ellie Donnell SquareMeal

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