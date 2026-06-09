Promotion for Ellie Donnell at SquareMeal
SquareMeal has promoted Ellie Donnell from managing editor to head of content. Ellie oversees end-to-end content production across all digital channels while leading a team of editors and executives across the website, social networks and newsletter.
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Recent news related to Ellie Donnell
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Ellie Donnell
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SquareMeal
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