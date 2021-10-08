Promotion for Euronews journalist and producer Marthe de Ferrer

Euronews has appointed Marthe de Ferrer as head of social media (verticals) to focus on managing a team of social media journalists to develop their growing portfolio of verticals across social. Marthe will also be supporting with the development of social media across Euronews as a whole.

Marthe will still be working her previous role as a journalist and producer for Euronews. She has a particular passion for environmental stories. However also open to travel, culture, and tech pitches from PRs too.