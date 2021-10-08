 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Euronews journalist and producer Marthe de Ferrer

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
14 hours ago
Euronews has appointed Marthe de Ferrer as head of social media (verticals) to focus on managing a team of social media journalists to develop their growing portfolio of verticals across social. Marthe will also be supporting with the development of social media across Euronews as a whole.

Marthe will still be working her previous role as a journalist and producer for Euronews. She has a particular passion for environmental stories. However also open to travel, culture, and tech pitches from PRs too.

