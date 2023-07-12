Promotion for Gianluca Mezzofiore at CNN
CNN has promoted Gianluca Mezzofiore to editor of the open-source intelligence team, based in the London bureau. He will be directing CNN’s OSINT and visual investigations efforts around the world.
Gianluca has worked at CNN for over five years, serving as social discovery producer, investigative researcher and most recently as investigative producer. He has also previously worked as a reporter at Mashable UK, Mail Online and IBTimes UK.
