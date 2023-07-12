 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Gianluca Mezzofiore at CNN

CNN
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
CNN has promoted Gianluca Mezzofiore to editor of the open-source intelligence team, based in the London bureau. He will be directing CNN’s OSINT and visual investigations efforts around the world.

Gianluca has worked at CNN for over five years, serving as social discovery producer, investigative researcher and most recently as investigative producer. He has also previously worked as a reporter at Mashable UK, Mail Online and IBTimes UK.

