Role change for David Wilkinson at CNN
CNN has appointed David Wilkinson as director of international planning, overseeing planning of international (non-US) news coverage and events worldwide for CNN platforms. He works closely with bureaus and reporters around the world to make sure the team is prepared and positioned to cover the stories that are dominating the news agenda.
David previously served as senior planning editor.
