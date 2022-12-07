 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for David Wilkinson at CNN

CNN
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

CNN has appointed David Wilkinson as director of international planning, overseeing planning of international (non-US) news coverage and events worldwide for CNN platforms. He works closely with bureaus and reporters around the world to make sure the team is prepared and positioned to cover the stories that are dominating the news agenda.

David previously served as senior planning editor.

CNN David Wilkinson

