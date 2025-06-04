Promotions for Ria Newman and Amy Walters at Jam Press
Jam Press has promoted Ria Newman from senior reporter to associate lifestyle editor. Ria will continue to work with the lifestyle team delivering features and exclusives.
Jam Press has also promoted Amy Walters to senior lifestyle reporter. Amy was previously lifestyle reporter at the title.
