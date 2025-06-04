 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotions for Ria Newman and Amy Walters at Jam Press

Jam Press
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jam Press has promoted Ria Newman from senior reporter to associate lifestyle editor. Ria will continue to work with the lifestyle team delivering features and exclusives.

Jam Press has also promoted Amy Walters to senior lifestyle reporter. Amy was previously lifestyle reporter at the title.

Amy Walters Jam Press Ria Newman

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ria Newman
  • Amy Walters
  • Jam Press
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login