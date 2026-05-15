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News / Consumer

Ria Newman Promoted To Lifestyle Editor At Jam Press

Jam Press
By Christina Pirilla
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jam Press have promoted Ria Newman to lifestyle editor. In this role she will head up the exclusives desk, sourcing and writing real life features covering a wide variety of topics across lifestyle and health.

Ria was previously associate lifestyle editor at the news agency.

Jam Press Ria Newman

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