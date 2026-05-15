Ria Newman Promoted To Lifestyle Editor At Jam Press
Jam Press have promoted Ria Newman to lifestyle editor. In this role she will head up the exclusives desk, sourcing and writing real life features covering a wide variety of topics across lifestyle and health.
Ria was previously associate lifestyle editor at the news agency.
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