 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Trade

Punteha van Terheyden creates guide for freelance and student journalists

The 10 point pitching plan
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Freelance journalist Punteha van Terheyden has published ‘The 10-Point Pitching Plan’ – a comprehensive guide for freelance and student journalists on what commissioning editors want, and how to pitch successfully. It is also relevant for PRs who want to know what to include in pitches to editors, what commissioning editors really want, and would like a pitching template for building press releases that land. The ebook is available via Punteha’s website www.vtfeatures.co.uk.

Punteha van Terheyden

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Punteha van Terheyden
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login