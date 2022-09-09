Punteha van Terheyden creates guide for freelance and student journalists

Freelance journalist Punteha van Terheyden has published ‘The 10-Point Pitching Plan’ – a comprehensive guide for freelance and student journalists on what commissioning editors want, and how to pitch successfully. It is also relevant for PRs who want to know what to include in pitches to editors, what commissioning editors really want, and would like a pitching template for building press releases that land. The ebook is available via Punteha’s website www.vtfeatures.co.uk.