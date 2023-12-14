Punteha van Terheyden is now editor of Real Homes
Real Homes has appointed Punteha van Terheyden as editor.
Punteha joined in December and is looking for home and interior design content with a focus on the United States. Before this, she was a freelance journalist, writing consumer and real-life features. Punteha also previously worked as acting features editor with TI Media and was commissioning editor of Take a Break. She will continue mentoring freelance journalists and can be found on LinkedIn.
