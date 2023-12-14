 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Punteha van Terheyden is now editor of Real Homes

Real-Homes
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Real Homes has appointed Punteha van Terheyden as editor.

Punteha joined in December and is looking for home and interior design content with a focus on the United States. Before this, she was a freelance journalist, writing consumer and real-life features. Punteha also previously worked as acting features editor with TI Media and was commissioning editor of Take a Break. She will continue mentoring freelance journalists and can be found on LinkedIn.

Punteha van Terheyden Real Homes

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Punteha van Terheyden
  • Real Homes
    15 contacts
  • Real Homes (Online)
    13 contacts
  • Take a Break
    28 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login