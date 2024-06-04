 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Charlotte Bateman joins Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media Group has appointed Charlotte Bateman as a staff writer working across Take a Break, That’s Life and Fate and Fortune.

Charlotte will be covering real life content and is particularly interested in stories with a focus on health, relationships, and spirituality. Being registered blind, she is also passionate about highlighting the voices of disabled women.

Bauer Media Group Charlotte Bateman Fate and Fortune Take a Break that's life

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Charlotte Bateman
  • Take a Break
    30 contacts
  • Take a Break's Fate & Fortune
    6 contacts
  • that's life!
    27 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login