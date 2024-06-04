Charlotte Bateman joins Bauer Media Group
Bauer Media Group has appointed Charlotte Bateman as a staff writer working across Take a Break, That’s Life and Fate and Fortune.
Charlotte will be covering real life content and is particularly interested in stories with a focus on health, relationships, and spirituality. Being registered blind, she is also passionate about highlighting the voices of disabled women.
Recent news related to Take a Break, Take a Break's Fate & Fortune or that's life!
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Charlotte Bateman
-
Take a Break
30 contacts
-
Take a Break's Fate & Fortune
6 contacts
-
that's life!
27 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story