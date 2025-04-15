Rachel Lawler joins Paxton Media from GlobalData
Paxton Media has appointed Rachel Lawler as a journalist across its Retail Technology Innovation Hub and EdTech Innovation Hub platforms.
Rachel joins from GlobalData where she held the position of news and features editor at Just Style.
