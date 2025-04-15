 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rachel Lawler joins Paxton Media from GlobalData

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
Paxton Media has appointed Rachel Lawler as a journalist across its Retail Technology Innovation Hub and EdTech Innovation Hub platforms.
Rachel joins from GlobalData where she held the position of news and features editor at Just Style.
Edtech Innovation Hub Rachel Lawler Retail Technology Innovation Hub

