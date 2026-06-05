Reach Titles Drop ‘Live’ Tag To Revert To Print Names
Two of Reach’s titles have announced they are dropping their ‘Live’ brands to revert back to their traditional print media names.
Nottinghamshire Live‘s website will now be branded as the Nottingham Post, and Stoke-on-Trent Live‘s website will become The Sentinel.
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The Sentinel (Stoke) (Online)
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Nottingham Post (Online)
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