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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Reach Titles Drop ‘Live’ Tag To Revert To Print Names

Reach plc
By Christina Pirilla
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Two of Reach’s titles have announced they are dropping their ‘Live’ brands to revert back to their traditional print media names.

Nottinghamshire Live‘s website will now be branded as the Nottingham Post, and Stoke-on-Trent Live‘s website will become The Sentinel.

Nottingham Post Reach The Sentinel

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  • The Sentinel (Stoke) (Online)
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  • Nottingham Post (Online)
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