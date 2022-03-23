 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Role change for Caroline Carpenter at The Bookseller

The Bookseller
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Bookseller has appointed Caroline Carpenter as children’s editor & deputy features editor. She will focus on leading children’s features alongside her current role working on features in print and online. Caroline previously served as deputy features editor at the title.

Caroline Carpenter The Bookseller

