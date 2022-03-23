Role change for Caroline Carpenter at The Bookseller
The Bookseller has appointed Caroline Carpenter as children’s editor & deputy features editor. She will focus on leading children’s features alongside her current role working on features in print and online. Caroline previously served as deputy features editor at the title.
