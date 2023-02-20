Freelance update: Ruth Comerford
The Bookseller‘s reporter Ruth Comerford has left the title to go freelance.
Ruth writes about news and culture and would like to receive contributions on entertainment and news. She also contributes to The i paper and can be contacted via comerfordr@hotmail.co.uk.
