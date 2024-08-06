 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Kit Bradshaw at ITV News Meridian

ITV News Meridian
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News Meridian has appointed Kit Bradshaw as political correspondent. Based in Westminster, he will now be covering politics in England’s South, South East Thames Valley regions.

Kit previously served as reporter (on-screen journalist).

ITV News Meridian Kit Bradshaw

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kit Bradshaw
  • ITV News Meridian (TV)
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login