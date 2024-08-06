Role change for Kit Bradshaw at ITV News Meridian
ITV News Meridian has appointed Kit Bradshaw as political correspondent. Based in Westminster, he will now be covering politics in England’s South, South East Thames Valley regions.
Kit previously served as reporter (on-screen journalist).
