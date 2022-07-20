 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Mina Frost at Top Ten Reviews

Top Ten Reviews
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Top Ten Reviews has appointed Mina Frost as deputy editor to focus on the e-commerce content of the website and mostly involves reviews and buying guides. She is responsible for commissioning in-depth reviews of home, tech and gardens products to include in our buying guides.

Mina previously served as reviews editor on the Future plc website.

Mina Frost Top Ten Reviews

