Role change for Mina Frost at Top Ten Reviews
Top Ten Reviews has appointed Mina Frost as deputy editor to focus on the e-commerce content of the website and mostly involves reviews and buying guides. She is responsible for commissioning in-depth reviews of home, tech and gardens products to include in our buying guides.
Mina previously served as reviews editor on the Future plc website.
