 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Holly Cockburn joins Ideal Home as content editor

Ideal Home
By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Future has appointed Holly Cockburn as content editor at Ideal Home, to focus on releases, trends and interior news.

Holly joined on 5 June from her features editor role at Top Ten Reviews. She can be found tweeting @_hollycockburn.

Future Holly Cockburn Ideal Home

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Holly Cockburn
  • Ideal Home
    22 contacts
  • Top Ten Reviews
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login