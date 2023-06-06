Holly Cockburn joins Ideal Home as content editor
Future has appointed Holly Cockburn as content editor at Ideal Home, to focus on releases, trends and interior news.
Holly joined on 5 June from her features editor role at Top Ten Reviews. She can be found tweeting @_hollycockburn.
