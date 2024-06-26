Sophie King joins Ideal Home
Ideal Home has appointed Sophie King as gardens editor.
Sophie writes for the Ideal Home’s website, covering everything garden-related, from the latest garden trends and advice, to how-to guides for growing your own fruit and vegetables, to garden furniture and design.
