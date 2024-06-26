 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sophie King joins Ideal Home

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
31 mins ago
Ideal Home has appointed Sophie King as gardens editor.

Sophie writes for the Ideal Home’s website, covering everything garden-related, from the latest garden trends and advice, to how-to guides for growing your own fruit and vegetables, to garden furniture and design.

