News / Consumer

Freelance update: Rhoda Parry

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
Rhoda Parry, previously editorial director at Ideal Home, 25 Beautiful Homes, Style at Home, Gardeningetc and Amateur Gardening, has now gone freelance.

Rhoda is an expert voice on home, interior and garden trends and topics.

