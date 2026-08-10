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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for Zac Haniff at Metro

Metro.co.uk
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Zac Haniff as entertainment socials lead to focus on overseeing all production on Metro Entertainment’s social channels. This includes all pieces of original content, commercial formats, celebrity interviews, red carpet, press junket and other social coverage.

He also commissions all news stories, working with Metro’s platforms team to deliver viral pop culture and entertainment news lines to their global viewers.

Additionally, Zac works as a full time creator, producing celebrity and news content for Metro’s Instagram and TikTok, regularly working with brands to produce commercial ad content for films, TV shows and other products.

Metro Zac Haniff

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