Pierra Willix joins PA Media from Metro UK
PA Media has appointed Pierra Willix as senior entertainment reporter. Pierra was previously senior entertainment reporter at Metro UK.
Recent news related to Metro or The Press Association
Recent news related to Pierra Willix
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Pierra Willix
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Metro
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