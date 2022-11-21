Pierra Willix starts as TV Reporter at Metro.co.uk
DMG Media has appointed Pierra Willix as a TV reporter at Metro.co.uk. Prior to this, she was a travel contributor at West Weekend Travel Magazine, and deputy editor at The West Australian’s weekend magazine Play.
