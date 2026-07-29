Sean O’Grady joins PA Media from Daily Mail
PA Media has appointed Sean O’Grady as deputy entertainment editor. In this role, Sean will support the entertainment editor in leading multi-platform editorial output, overseeing breaking entertainment news, and coordinating live coverage.
Sean was previously senior showbusiness reporter at the Daily Mail.
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