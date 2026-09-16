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News / National and Regional Press

Role changes for Jess Austin at Metro

Metro
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Jess Austin as weekend editor to focus on Metro’s weekend coverage. Helping the teams working on Saturdays and Sundays, and during the week, commissioning weekend reads. At this present time, she is commissioning for the title’s existing series So, How Did It Go? (dating), and Degrees of Separation (familial estrangement).

Jess previously served as first-person and opinion editor.

Jess Austin Metro

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