Rory Bathgate joins Perspective Publishing
Rory Bathgate has been named as associate editor at Perspective Publishing, working across FStech, Retail Systems and National Technology News. He moves from ITPro, where he previously served as the features & multimedia editor.
He will be covering a range of topics from financial services to retail technology.
Recent news related to FStech, National Technology News or Retail Systems
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Rory Bathgate
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FStech
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National Technology News
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Retail Systems
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