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News / Trade

Rory Bathgate joins Perspective Publishing

Perspective Publishing
By Sarah Acheampong
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Rory Bathgate has been named as associate editor at Perspective Publishing, working across FStech, Retail Systems and National Technology News. He moves from ITPro, where he previously served as the features & multimedia editor.

He will be covering a range of topics from financial services to retail technology.

FStech National Technology News Retail Systems

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