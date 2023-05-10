 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Roxy Simons joins Yahoo Entertainment UK

Yahoo!
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Yahoo Entertainment UK has appointed Roxy Simons as TV Reporter. Roxy will be writing about progammes and films on TV and across all streaming platforms. She also covers pop culture.

Roxy Simons Yahoo!

  • Roxy Simons
  • Yahoo! News (UK)
