Alexandra Thompson starts at New Scientist
Alexandra Thompson has joined the New Scientist as assistant news editor. She was previously a health reporter at Yahoo! News UK and MailOnline. Alexandra continues to focus on health topics and can be found tweeting here.
Recent news related to MailOnline, New Scientist, New Scientist (Online) or Yahoo! News (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alexandra Thompson
-
MailOnline
189 contacts
-
New Scientist
31 contacts
-
New Scientist (Online)
29 contacts
-
Yahoo! News (UK)
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story