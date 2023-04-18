Freelance update: Roxy Simons
Newsweek TV and film reporter Roxy Simons has left the title to go freelance.
Roxy writes about all things entertainment, mainly focusing on TV and film. She can be contacted via roxysimonswrites@gmail.com
