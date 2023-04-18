 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Roxy Simons

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek TV and film reporter Roxy Simons has left the title to go freelance.

Roxy writes about all things entertainment, mainly focusing on TV and film. She can be contacted via roxysimonswrites@gmail.com

Freelance Journalist Newsweek Roxy Simons

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Roxy Simons
  • Freelance Journalists
    9131 contacts
  • Newsweek
    38 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login