Sam Stevenson joins Newsweek

Newsweek has appointed Sam Stevenson as an associate news editor. Sam will be focused mainly on stories for a US audience, covering US news, including politics, current affairs, and culture.

He will be responsible for sourcing, pitching, writing, and editing multiple stories per day, ensuring content is accurate, engaging and aligned with Newsweek’s editorial standards. Sam will also be driving innovation in the use of AI tools, platforms, methods and techniques for news reporting in the digital newsroom.