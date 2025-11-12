 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Sam Stevenson joins Newsweek

Newsweek
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek has appointed Sam Stevenson as an associate news editor. Sam will be focused mainly on stories for a US audience, covering US news, including politics, current affairs, and culture.

He will be responsible for sourcing, pitching, writing, and editing multiple stories per day, ensuring content is accurate, engaging and aligned with Newsweek’s editorial standards. Sam will also be driving innovation in the use of AI tools, platforms, methods and techniques for news reporting in the digital newsroom.

Newsweek Sam Stevenson

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sam Stevenson
  • Newsweek
    33 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login