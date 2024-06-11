Promotion for Roxy Simons at Yahoo! Entertainment
Yahoo! Entertainment has appointed Roxy Simons as entertainment and culture editor to focus on continuing to write in this role, but she will also be in charge of assigning stories and will consider story pitches. Roxy’s focus is on scripted TV and films.
Roxy previously served as TV and Film Reporter for the title.
