News / Consumer

Promotion for Roxy Simons at Yahoo! Entertainment

Yahoo!
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Yahoo! Entertainment has appointed Roxy Simons as entertainment and culture editor to focus on continuing to write in this role, but she will also be in charge of assigning stories and will consider story pitches. Roxy’s focus is on scripted TV and films.

Roxy previously served as TV and Film Reporter for the title.

Roxy Simons Yahoo!

