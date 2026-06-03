Freelance update: Roxy Simons

Yahoo!‘s former entertainment and culture editor Roxy Simons is now freelance.

Roxy will be covering all things entertainment and is available for shift work, commissions, interviews, panel hosting and podcast appearances. She has experience covering all sides of entertainment including showbiz and has previously worked with MailOnline and Newsweek.

Roxy can be contacted at roxysimonswrites@gmail.com and can be found on TikTok and Instagram @roxysimonswrites.