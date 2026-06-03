Freelance update: Roxy Simons
Yahoo!‘s former entertainment and culture editor Roxy Simons is now freelance.
Roxy will be covering all things entertainment and is available for shift work, commissions, interviews, panel hosting and podcast appearances. She has experience covering all sides of entertainment including showbiz and has previously worked with MailOnline and Newsweek.
Roxy can be contacted at roxysimonswrites@gmail.com and can be found on TikTok and Instagram @roxysimonswrites.
Recent news related to Roxy Simons
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Roxy Simons
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story