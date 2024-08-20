 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ryan Smith moves to The Irish News

By Siergiej Miloczkin
8 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

The Irish News has appointed Ryan Smith as a digital editor at the online edition of the daily newspaper.

Previously, Ryan was the editor of Irish Star US being based in New York, and before that he had served as the editor of Belfast Live.

Belfast Live Irish Star US Ryan Smith The Irish News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ryan Smith
  • Belfast Live
    23 contacts
  • The Irish News (Online)
    24 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login