Ryan Smith moves to The Irish News
The Irish News has appointed Ryan Smith as a digital editor at the online edition of the daily newspaper.
Previously, Ryan was the editor of Irish Star US being based in New York, and before that he had served as the editor of Belfast Live.
Recent news related to Belfast Live or The Irish News (Online)
Recent news related to Ryan Smith
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ryan Smith
-
Belfast Live
23 contacts
-
The Irish News (Online)
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story