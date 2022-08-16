Sebastián Rodriguez joins Climate Home News from Climate Tracker
Climate Home News has appointed Sebastián Rodriguez as special projects editor to focus on coordinating multimedia products as well as long form investigations. Covering the climate crisis from a social justice perspective, from the perspective of implementation of net zero plans and with an international diplomacy focus.
Sebastián is based in San José, Costa Rica.
Recent news related to (Climate Home News) Climate Home
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sebastián Rodriguez
-
(Climate Home News) Climate Home
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story