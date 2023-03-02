Sebastián Rodríguez starts as Acting Editor at Climate Home News
Climate Home News has appointed Sebastián Rodríguez as acting editor, covering Megan Darby‘s leave. Sebastián was previously a special projects editor at the publication. He covers climate change and biodiversity, and is based in San José, Costa Rica.
