News / Trade

Sebastián Rodríguez starts as Acting Editor at Climate Home News

Climate Home News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Climate Home News has appointed Sebastián Rodríguez as acting editor, covering Megan Darby‘s leave. Sebastián was previously a special projects editor at the publication. He covers climate change and biodiversity, and is based in San José, Costa Rica.

Climate Home News Megan Darby Sebastián Rodriguez

