Megan Rowling to join Climate Home News as editor

By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
Climate Home News has appointed Megan Rowling as editor.

Megan is joining on 19 February from her deputy climate editor and climate correspondent role at Thomson Reuters Foundation. She started her career at TRF in 2005 and has since focused on covering the human impacts of climate change and nature loss worldwide. Megan can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @meganrowling.

