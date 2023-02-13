Enrique Anarte Lazo named TikTok lead at Openly
Thomson Reuters Foundation has appointed Enrique Anarte Lazo as TikTok lead at Openly. Enrique will focus on planning and producing content for the digital platform delivering LGBTQ+ news.
Enrique joined on 6 February after serving as a freelance TikTok lead and correspondent for Openly and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. He will continue covering LGBTQ+ stories across Europe as a correspondent from Berlin.
Enrique can be found tweeting @enriqueanarte.
