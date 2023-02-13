 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Enrique Anarte Lazo named TikTok lead at Openly

Openly
By Martina Losi
16 hours ago
Thomson Reuters Foundation has appointed Enrique Anarte Lazo as TikTok lead at Openly. Enrique will focus on planning and producing content for the digital platform delivering LGBTQ+ news.

Enrique joined on 6 February after serving as a freelance TikTok lead and correspondent for Openly and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. He will continue covering LGBTQ+ stories across Europe as a correspondent from Berlin.

Enrique can be found tweeting @enriqueanarte.

