Anna Jay moves to Thomson Reuters Foundation
Anna Jay has joined Thomson Reuters Foundation as the head of audience development. She is focusing on audience engagement, analytics, social media, and bridging editorial and product development. Prior to this, Anna was editorial manager at the Mozilla Foundation.
