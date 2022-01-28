 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Anna Jay moves to Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Anna Jay has joined Thomson Reuters Foundation as the head of audience development. She is focusing on audience engagement, analytics, social media, and bridging editorial and product development. Prior to this, Anna was editorial manager at the Mozilla Foundation.

Anna Jay Thomson Reuters Foundation

