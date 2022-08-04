Simon Keogan re-joins This Morning as Senior Digital Producer

This Morning has appointed Simon Keogan as senior digital producer and is responsible for all digital content across ITV This Morning’s social media, website and app. This includes gift guides, product launches, entertainment events and all articles and videos. He also commissions and creates a wide variety of content to be used across their platforms.

Simon joins from his content producer role at The Walt Disney Company, and has also previously served as digital Producer for This Morning where he left back in August 2021.