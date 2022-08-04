 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Simon Keogan re-joins This Morning as Senior Digital Producer

This Morning
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
This Morning has appointed Simon Keogan as senior digital producer and is responsible for all digital content across ITV This Morning’s social media, website and app. This includes gift guides, product launches, entertainment events and all articles and videos. He also commissions and creates a wide variety of content to be used across their platforms.

Simon joins from his content producer role at The Walt Disney Company, and has also previously served as digital Producer for This Morning where he left back in August 2021.

 

Simon Keogan This Morning

