Susan Waston takes on editor role at My Weekly

My Weekly has appointed Susan Watson as editor. She will be overseeing all areas of the My Weekly brand including the weekly magazine, myweekly.co.uk, Your Best Ever Christmas and My Weekly specials, pocket novels and the annual.

Susan was previously commissioning fiction editor and will continue to oversee fiction content for the title on a temporary basis until a replacement is appointed. Joining in 1999 as editorial assistant, Susan has worked in a variety of roles across the title, including as features writer and celebrity editor. She becomes the 9th editor of My Weekly since it’s launch in 1910.

Susan takes over from former editor of five years, Stuart Johnstone, who moves to a new role with DC Thomson.