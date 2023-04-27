 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Susan Waston takes on editor role at My Weekly

My Weekly
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

My Weekly has appointed Susan Watson as editor. She will be overseeing all areas of the My Weekly brand including the weekly magazine, myweekly.co.uk, Your Best Ever Christmas and My Weekly specials, pocket novels and the annual.

Susan was previously commissioning fiction editor and will continue to oversee fiction content for the title on a temporary basis until a replacement is appointed. Joining in 1999 as editorial assistant, Susan has worked in a variety of roles across the title, including as features writer and celebrity editor. She becomes the 9th editor of My Weekly since it’s launch in 1910.

Susan takes over from former editor of five years, Stuart Johnstone, who moves to a new role with DC Thomson.

