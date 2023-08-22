 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Suzanne Elliott hired as acting digital editor at Spear’s

Spear's
By Martina Losi
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Spear’s has appointed Suzanne Elliott as a freelance acting digital editor.

Suzanne joined in July and is working in the role part-time while also continuing to freelance as a digital content producer with ITV News.

Suzanne would like to receive contributions on business, property, legal and finance news, as well as restaurants, hotels and culture. She can be found tweeting @CakeSuzette.

