Suzanne Elliott hired as acting digital editor at Spear’s
Spear’s has appointed Suzanne Elliott as a freelance acting digital editor.
Suzanne joined in July and is working in the role part-time while also continuing to freelance as a digital content producer with ITV News.
Suzanne would like to receive contributions on business, property, legal and finance news, as well as restaurants, hotels and culture. She can be found tweeting @CakeSuzette.
