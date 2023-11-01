 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Stephanie Bridger-Linning moves to Spear’s

Spear's
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Spear Publishing has appointed Stephanie Bridger-Linning as digital director of Spear’s. Previously, she was acting digital director at Tatler and UK deputy editor at Femail – Daily Mail. Stephanie covers wealth, luxury goods and luxury property, hotels and spas, restaurant reviews and gourmet foods.

Spear's Stephanie Bridger-Linning

