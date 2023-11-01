Stephanie Bridger-Linning moves to Spear’s
Spear Publishing has appointed Stephanie Bridger-Linning as digital director of Spear’s. Previously, she was acting digital director at Tatler and UK deputy editor at Femail – Daily Mail. Stephanie covers wealth, luxury goods and luxury property, hotels and spas, restaurant reviews and gourmet foods.
