Meredith Clark moves to DailyMail.com
DMG Media has appointed Meredith Clark as US senior news features writer at Femail and DailyMail.com/MailOnline. Prior to this, she was US deputy lifestyle & culture news editor at The Independent. Meredith writes longform feature articles on lifestyle, pop culture, entertainment news and digital trends.
