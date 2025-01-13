 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Meredith Clark moves to DailyMail.com

DailyMail.com
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
DMG Media has appointed Meredith Clark as US senior news features writer at Femail and DailyMail.com/MailOnline. Prior to this, she was US deputy lifestyle & culture news editor at The Independent. Meredith writes longform feature articles on lifestyle, pop culture, entertainment news and digital trends.

